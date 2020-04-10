Live Now
2 NEWS at 11 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 95 active closings. Click for more details.

Local man donates to Victory Project

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local man is giving back to the community that he says has done so much for him. Dion Green, whose father was killed in the Oregon District shooting, is donating more than an thousand dollars to Victory Project.

Green says he wanted to give back after all the help and support he has received this past year and says he was inspired by the work Victory Project does for young people in the area.

“We’re all going through rough times right now, and just, the things I’ve been through and the support and the love that the whole community has shown me, and Monty has showed me, it’s only right to give back,” he said.

For more information on Victory Project, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar