Local man donates to Victory Project

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local man is giving back to the community that he says has done so much for him. Dion Green, whose father was killed in the Oregon District shooting, is donating more than an thousand dollars to Victory Project.
Green says he wanted to give back after all the help and support he has received this past year and says he was inspired by the work Victory Project does for young people in the area.
“We’re all going through rough times right now, and just, the things I’ve been through and the support and the love that the whole community has shown me, and Monty has showed me, it’s only right to give back,” he said.
