SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Sidney man is dead after a crash in Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call to respond to the 9700 block of Kuther Road in Franklin Township on Thursday. Deputies were sent to the area regarding a single vehicle crash with injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows 63-year-old Mark Rinderle of Sidney was driving northbound in the 9000 block of Kuther Road in a yellow 2001 Chevrolet Corvette. It is believed that Rinderle’s vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, drove thru yards and into a home.

Structural damage of the house resulted from the crash.

Rinderle was found ejected from his vehicle at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.