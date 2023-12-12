DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local musicians, singers and songwriters are wanted as the Tiny Stacks Music Series is set to return for a third year in 2024.

Select Dayton Metro Library branches will host live music sessions, while introducing the community to the vast resources that DML offers and the diverse musical talents of the Dayton area. Interested local singers/songwriters, musicians, and/or bands can apply online beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Those who are selected for the series will play at one of the following locations:

Thursday, May 16: Electra C. Doren Branch

Thursday, June 20: Miamisburg Branch

Tuesday, August 8: Brookville Branch

Thursday, September 12: Wilmington Stroop Branch

Friday, October 24: Huber Heights Branch

Selected musicians will be required to perform their original work, attend a pre-production meeting, and attend one promotional photo shoot for DML’s social media platforms.

All performances begin at 6 p.m. and run around 30 minutes. Each artist or band will receive a stipend for their performance.

For more information, visit DML’s website or call the library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.