DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Washington-Centerville Public Library is inviting high school students to apply for a new teen leadership program.

The Radiate program will educate a small group of teens about important topics that they or their peers may experience and how to deal with those experiences using professionally recommended skills and resources, according to a release.

The goal of the five-session program is to train teens to observe and assess unhealthy behaviors in their peers and intervene in a safe and responsible way, directing them to professional help to continue support if needed, the release states.

Meetings will focus on leadership skills, domestic violence, upstander training, addiction and mental health.

Applications are due January 16. Sessions will begin on January 26 at Centerville Library, 111 W. Spring Valley Road.

To apply for the Radiate program or to learn more information, click here.