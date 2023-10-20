CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Friends of the Washington-Centerville Public Library will hold a fall book sale this weekend.

The Treasure Chest Book Sale will take place Oct. 20-21 at the Centerville Library, 111 W. Spring Valley Road. Friday’s sale will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday’s will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thousands of books will be on sale this weekend. Children’s picture books will also be a part of the sale at just $5 per bag.

Book sales are the primary fundraisers for the Friends of WCPL. In its 11 year history, the Friends have donated more than $260,000 to the library. Donations help fund special projects and new supplies and equipment for the library.

Then, on Monday, Oct. 23, the Friends of WCPL are partnering with City Barbeque in Centerville for an additional fundraiser. Mention “Fund A” when purchasing food at the City Barbeque located at 5 East Franklin St., and a portion of sales will go to the Friends of the Library.

For more information on the Washington-Centerville Public Library, visit www.wclibrary.info.