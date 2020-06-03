Local leaders working on proposals for criminal justice reform

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Gov. Mike DeWine announces efforts to address inequality in Ohio and create reforms on policing, some organizations and local leaders are also working on proposals for criminal justice reform.

Following several days of protests across the state and nation demanding justice and change, Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for improvements to law enforcement training, increased police transparency and recruiting more diverse officers, among other changes.

“We must continue to make sure that our law enforcement officers have the proper training on implicit bias, on de-escalation techniques,” DeWine said at a news conference Tuesday.

“We need to have an opportunity to come together as an American people, one people, and really understand and get to know one another,” said Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton Unit NAACP.

The NAACP is working on a 10-point plan at the national level focused on criminal justice reform, Foward said.

Law enforcement agencies “know who the bad actors and who the racist cops are,” he said. “And what they need to do is they need to take swift, decisive action to get those individuals off of their force.”

“We really don’t have an oversight committee over police certificates, so we need to build that oversight committee up,” said state Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton), who has advocated for statewide standards for policing.

Plummer – the former Montgomery County sheriff – told 2 NEWS he plans to introduce a bill at the statehouse Wednesday to create new protocols in several areas, such as hiring, use of force and officer supervision.

“We got a lot of good officers, and the community likes our good officers,” Plummer said. “But I want to increase the standards to get rid of the bad officers.”

The NAACP will be able to discuss the details of its proposal by the end of the week, Foward said.

DeWine said he will speak with state lawmakers and hopes to unveil more specific proposals of his own later this week.