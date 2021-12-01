DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments on a Mississippi law that bans most abortions 15 weeks after conception.

“We know extremists in the legislature are ready to pass a bill criminalizing abortion in Ohio if Roe v. Wade is overturned,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said during a virtual press conference.

According to Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, the group that has spearheaded the effort, municipal abortion bans have more than doubled in 2021 nationwide.

Executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, Kellie Copeland, said, “there are bills pending right now that will target closure of clinics in Dayton and Cincinnati.”

One of the latest places to issue an abortion ban is in Mason, Ohio. The city council late October approved legislation criminalizing abortion. Pro-choice activists said overturning Roe v. Wade would force people to continue pregnancies against their will.

“When does the life of a woman and putting her at risk enter the calculus?” Mayor Whaley asked.

“Abortion access is clinically important whether you’re facing an unplanned pregnancy that could push your family into poverty because you’re trying to take care of the kids you already have and you’re not making a livable wage or because you’re battling fertility issues,” Copeland said.

Some pro-life activists said overturning Roe v. Wade will leave the decision up to the people.

“Abortion will be just as legal or just as accessible as it is now even if the Dobbs case reverses Roe v. Wade,” said Kenneth Craycraft, an associate professor of moral theology at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary. “I’m opposed to abortion, but I also understand that puts a very strong ownership on me and people like me to take on the responsibility of supporting women emotionally psychologically, and financially who find themselves with pregnancies they did not expect,” he said.

“I started drinking and had my very first serious relationship at 16 years old, and not long after that I found out I was pregnant,” said Amber Leraas, a pro-life activist who lives in Miamisburg.

At 16 years old she had an abortion.

“I had tunnel vision and all I thought about was ‘how do I make this go away?'” she said.

During a virtual press conference Wednesday, Dr. Catherine Romanos, a family doctor said abortion bans across the country have led out-of-state patients to Ohio.

“I’ve seen patients have to jump through more hoops and more hoops. Women and families are not getting the care they have a right to and that they deserve. On one hand, I’m worried about my patients and on the other hand, I’m worried about the integrity of healthcare in Ohio,” she said.

Since her decision, Leraas has had a change of heart. She’s now a pro-life activist and a mother, and she hopes abortions will no longer be a constitutional right.

“I honestly have been praying for a very long time that not only will abortion be illegal, but that it would be unthinkable. I hope people come to terms and understand that we have to protect life, every form of life,” Leraas said.