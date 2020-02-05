Local leaders talk gun violence six months after mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Six months after the Oregon District mass shooting, several local leaders and activists gathered with community members Tuesday to discuss potential ways to curb gun violence.

Several speakers at the discussion, which was hosted by the University of Dayton Human Rights Center, expressed frustration over the lack of change and new legislation since the shooting.

“Unfortunately, none of the legislation that’s been introduced is exactly moving very fast,” said state Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering), who spoke at the forum.

Sen. Lehner, who supports gun reform, is sponsoring several bills focused on firearms.

She said she believes proposed legislation related to the governor’s 17-point plan has the best chance of becoming law.

“We’ve got a couple of bills that have had more hearings and seem to have more interest that are actually more pro-gun than not,” Lehner said. “And that’s very disturbing to me.”

Several local leaders also discussed potential solutions to combat what they believe is a culture of violence.

“We’ve got to look at all opportunities around education, around health, around the fact that there’s a food apartheid within these certain areas,” said Frederick Cox, executive director of Racial Justice Now, who spoke during the panel discussion.

“I think it’s a bipartisan issue, and I think that both sides of the fence are really opening up their eyes to what’s happening in our country,” said Laura Thimons, who attended the forum.

Sen. Lehner told 2 NEWS she feels a sense of urgency to get any new legislation passed.

“If it isn’t done by June 1, chances are they won’t get to it until, at the minimum, lame duck, after the elections,” she said. “And by that point, I think the distance is going to be such that it will be ignored.”

Lehner urges members of the public to continue following what their representatives are doing at the statehouse.