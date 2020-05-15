Local leaders launch COVID-19 resource for Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local leaders launched a new coronavirus resource for Dayton.

Schear Family Practice and State Representative Niraj Antani announced DaytonHealthNow.com, a website with information on public and private hospitals and doctor’s offices accessible to Dayton residents during the pandemic.

One area doctor says an information hub like this will be helpful as we reopen our economy.

“People who are symptomatic can just go to one site and see where they can go for information, and see where they can go for testing, and see what they need to do,” says Dr. Martin Schear.

Dr. Schear is deploying a team to make sure the website is updated on a weekly basis.