DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Scammers have multiple methods to get money. In recent months, local law enforcement agencies have seen an uptick in phone scams with gift cards.

Huber Heights Police recently posted about these “gift card scams,” where a scammer will call, pretending to be part of a company or government agency. Victims of scam calls are asked to buy gift cards, load money onto them, and then give the gift card identification numbers to the caller.

A report from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost shared signs that a call might be a scam. Scammers will ask for money and personal information, and pressure you to “act immediately.”

Scammers might offer a variety of reasons why you need to give them money, like paying off an IRS debt, keeping utilities on, helping a family member in trouble or avoiding arrest.

Our partners at Sidney Daily News spoke with Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye about the issue of phone scams. Frye reminds the community that law enforcement agencies will never ask for money or threaten arrest over the phone.

“We will never call a person with a warrant and tell them they have a warrant. We will always serve them in person,” Frye said.

Many scammers are not from Ohio, calling from another state or even another country.

“Once the citizen gives the numbers from the gift cards, there is no getting the money back,” Frye said. “There’s no way we could track them down and make an arrest.”

If a call from a utility company or government agency seems suspicious, hang up and verify the caller’s identity through a number you already have for them.

Never give gift card information over the phone. If you answer a scam call, hang up immediately and report the call to local law enforcement.