Local law enforcement take part in “Shop with a Hero”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A number of Montgomery County law enforcement departments took part in an annual “Shop with a Hero” event this week in Jefferson Township.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that it was joined by police departments from Moraine, Miami Township, Germantown, German Township, and West Carrollton for the event at the Meijer on Springboro Pike.

Children that participated were escorted throughout the store by a cop, allowd to spend a set amount of money, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The event was a huge success thanks to all the volunteers and sponsors,” the Facebook post said. “Our team had a great time with the kids are so grateful they could be a part of it!”

