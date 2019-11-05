Local law enforcement shows support for Dayton detective critically injured in shooting

In our prayers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement around the Miami Valley are showing their support for the Dayton Police Department after a detective was critically injured in a shooting Monday evening.

Many have taken to social media to offer their prayers for the victim, who is part of the DEA task force.

Prayers

Posted by Kettering Police Department on Monday, November 4, 2019

The detective was shot while serving a drug-related search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Ruskin Road in Dayton. Law enforcement would later find a large amount of fentanyl, cash, and weapons inside the residence.

Posted by Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio Police Department on Monday, November 4, 2019

Five people were taken into custody to be interviewed in connection with the shooting.

Posted by Centerville Ohio Police Department on Monday, November 4, 2019

The detective, who has not yet been identified, remains hospitalized.

