Local law enforcement citations down this year vs. 2019

A photo of a Greene County Sheriff’s Office cruiser at a crime scene. The department is one of several local law enforcement agencies reporting fewer citations in 2020 vs. 2019 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Statistics from some local law enforcement agencies show citations in 2020 are behind the numbers given in 2019.

The reason: the COVID-19 outbreak, which led to much lower traffic when the state was under lockdown earlier in the year.

“When the virus first hit, we told (deputies) to back off on doing certain things, so there was a drop with that obviously,” Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer told WDTN.com. “Everyone was staying home and there were fewer cars driving around.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office had given 1,185 citations from Jan. 1, 2019 to Aug. 28, 2019. During that same time frame in 2020, they have given 1,084 citations. Numbers were off more drastically earlier in the year, but with businesses re-opening and more people driving to work, traffic is back to normal.”

Local Law Enforcement Citation Numbers 2020 vs. 2019

Department 2020 2019 Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office 937 1,519 Greene County Sheriff’s Office 1,084 1,185 West Carrollton Police Department 568 602 LIST WILL BE CONTINUE TO BE UPDATED

During the early days of the lockdown, Fischer said his department did everything possible to limit the contact his employees had with other people. He said he’s done more meetings over Zoom, the online streaming meeting platform, as well as fewer local functions as Sheriff.

“We had a lot of self-generated calls,” Fischer said. “That meant guys were busy but as far as traffic enforcement, there just wasn’t a lot of traffic.”

Fischer said the department began focused on preventing robberies. He said there was a rash of trailer robberies in the county and many of the towns and cities there this year. With the robberies and less traffic, deputies began working to prevent thefts.

“We’ve had several this summer and a bunch in the cities,” Fischer said. “We also had a bunch of car thefts, where people would get in, steal change, or take something they found interesting or worthy of value.”

He said the department is focusing on schools re-opening. With schools closed for six months in the state, he said it was important to remind drivers of the 20 mph speed limits in school zones and to keep an eye out for school busses.

“The State Patrol, city police, it’s not just us,” Fischer said. “Everyone has schools in their jurisdictions and it is important to do what we can to protect kids going to and back from school.”

For the latest information from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, visit the department’s website.