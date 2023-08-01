DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All across the Miami Valley on Tuesday, law enforcement gave their communities a chance to know who protects and serves them on a daily basis.

“We draw our authority from the community that we serve,” John Davis, public information officer for the Centerville Police Department, said. “We serve at the level that they expect. So, them getting to know us and vice versa is huge. I mean, it’s the old adage, you know, are you really going to try to help somebody out if you don’t know who they are? You see it all the time.”

Centerville Police got to know their citizens not just through games and food, but also scavenger hunt, with residents playing the role of law enforcement for a change.

Down the road, Dayton Police touched every part of the city as they enjoyed a wide range of events. In old north Dayton, residents and officers gave a taste of the many cultures within the district, breaking bread and building community.

“We can always improve on it,” Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said. “We can always be more conscientious, more empathetic, more sympathetic and more efficient, more effective. So yeah, there’s no question.”

The most anticipated event of the night was the annual pickup game between the city workers and the neighborhood kids at Westwood Elementary. Though they were on opposite teams, they are on the same side.

“We want to get rid of that idea, it’s the blue uniform and us,” Larry Williams, a Westwood neighborhood resident, said. “It’s really a city and they provide protection, and I’m so thankful for our men in blue.”

For some residents, National Night Out is a chance for kids to see themselves in law enforcement in the future.

“We need more people that look like us, and it’s not just going to happen by chance,” Williams added. “They’re going to have to become part of that team and it’s available to them. We want them to see the availability of becoming police person, men’s and women.”

The game ended in a tie, and lots of great memories were made across the Miami Valley.