Local Jersey Mike’s to donate 100 percent of proceeds to United Rehabilitation Services Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton-area Jersey Mike’s will give 100 percent of the proceeds from their “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 31 to United Rehabilitation Services (URS).

URS said Day of Giving proceeds will support the following programs:

5-STAR Rated Early Childhood Education & School-Age Programs for children with and without disabilities, ages 6 weeks – 17 years old

Specialized Therapy Programs with the region’s only Pediatric Aquatic Therapy Program and Universal Exercise Unit “spider cage”

Day services and Pre-vocational Training Programs for adults and seniors with developmental and acquired disabilities

Employment Services for high school students and adults with disabilities, including the newly launched URS Academy, a vocational training program that will create work-ready employees for local employers

Participating Jersey Mike’s locations include:

Centerville at 6002 Far Hills Avenue

Washington Township at 1512 Miamisburg-Centerville Road (State Route 725)

Beavercreek at 3510 Pentagon Boulevard

To donate online and learn more about URS, click here.