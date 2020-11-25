Local insurance agents raise more than $20k for Premier healthcare workers exhausted by pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Hospital Foundation is joining the Good Samaritan Foundation Dayton, Hospital Atrium Medical Center Foundation and Upper Valley Medical Center Foundation to raise money for supporting the thousands of healthcare workers who are tirelessly treating patients throughout the Premier Healthcare system.

This Thanksgiving, they received a large donation from local State Farm Agents that will help them offer a bit of rest to the healthcare heroes who are working to maintain an influx in patients due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael “Mick” Lundy helped raise more than $20,000 in a week to furnish respite rooms in the hospital. The Foundation president and CEO Jenny Lewis is hoping to have these rooms ready by next week and available on each floor of the hospital.

[They can] have a moment to take their PPE off and breathe, so that they can go right back out and fight that fight with our patients,” said Lewis.

“These guys are working 12-hour shifts and they kind of need a little bit of a break,” said Lundy,

The State Farm Agents raised the money within a week, and were assisted with a donation match from the actual State Farm company.

“What we’re trying to say is we’re all in it together, we need to help each other and there’s no better time than now at Thanksgiving to be thankful,” said Lundy.

The foundations are also raising money to provide free meals and other kind gestures to the healthcare workers.

“Whether its giving $10 for a meal, whether its writing a note to our caregivers to say thank you…every person in this community can make a gift to make a difference,” said Lewis.

To help support these healthcare workers, click here.