Local hospitals receive tens of millions in COVID-19 stimulus funds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Hospital and Kettering Medical Center were the largest local recipients of COVID-19 stimulus grants, according to data collected by COVID Stimulus Watch.
Miami Valley Hospital was the largest area recipient of stimulus funds with a grant of $18,214,464. Kettering Medical Center was second with $15,778,972.
COVID Stimulus Watch collected the data from organizational filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, databases on the Centers for Disease Control, and a list of Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security Act grant recipients on the Department of Education website.
The website counted 35 Miami Valley companies and organizations that received grants through the Payroll Protection Protection and Payroll Support Program.
Top 10 Area COVID Grant Recipients
|Recipient
|Parent Company
|Grant amount
|Miami Valley Hospital
|Premier Health
|$18,214,464
|Kettering Medical Center
|Kettering Health
|$15,778,972
|Dayton Osteopathic Hospital
|Dayton Osteopathic Hospital
|$9,400,279
|Dayton Children’s Hospital
|Dayton Children’s Hospital
|$6,737,879
|Miami University
|University System of Ohio
|$6,494,516
|JTDM Hospital. (St. Marys)
|JTDM Hospital
|$6,426,192
|Community Mercy Health Partners
|Community Mercy Health Partners
|$5,333,033
|Wayne Hospital
|Wayne Hospital Company
|$5,153,917
|Wright State University
|University System of Ohio
|$5,070,423
|Atrium Medical Center
|Premier Health
|$4,399,580
Top 10 State Parent Company Recipients
The state university system was the largest recipient in Ohio with 29 grants for $131,732,909.
Local universities to receive grants:
- Miami U, $6,494,516
- Wright State, $5,070,423
- Sinclair, $3,717,102
- Dayton, $2,598,869 (private, not in state system)
- Central State, $833,625
- Edison State, $614,802
The Cleveland Clnic was the largest recipient in the state with over $103 million in grants. One Sky Flight LLC, an aviation company based out of Cleveland, received over $84 million.
The Top 10 Individual Stimulus Recipients in Ohio:
Congress passed the HEROES Act on May 12. The Senate is currently working on its own version of the bill, which is expected to be focused more on economic stimulus instead of rescue funds for businesses endangered by the COVID-19 outbreak. The bill is expected to have more funding for hospitals as well as state and local governments hit hard by declining revenues during the outbreak.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Lawmaker on Trump deeming churches essential: ‘It’s not safe to be in groups of that size’
- New York man uses superhero characters to spread joy
- Local hospitals receive tens of millions in COVID-19 stimulus funds
- Five versions of diabetes drug metformin recalled over contamination
- WATCH: Mayor Whaley, Chief Biehl address planned protests in Dayton