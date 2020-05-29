Local hospitals receive tens of millions in COVID-19 stimulus funds

1  of  2
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Hospital and Kettering Medical Center were the largest local recipients of COVID-19 stimulus grants, according to data collected by COVID Stimulus Watch.

Miami Valley Hospital was the largest area recipient of stimulus funds with a grant of $18,214,464. Kettering Medical Center was second with $15,778,972.

COVID Stimulus Watch collected the data from organizational filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, databases on the Centers for Disease Control, and a list of Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security Act grant recipients on the Department of Education website.

The website counted 35 Miami Valley companies and organizations that received grants through the Payroll Protection Protection and Payroll Support Program.

Top 10 Area COVID Grant Recipients

RecipientParent CompanyGrant amount
Miami Valley HospitalPremier Health$18,214,464
Kettering Medical CenterKettering Health $15,778,972
Dayton Osteopathic HospitalDayton Osteopathic Hospital$9,400,279
Dayton Children’s HospitalDayton Children’s Hospital$6,737,879
Miami UniversityUniversity System of Ohio$6,494,516
JTDM Hospital. (St. Marys)JTDM Hospital$6,426,192
Community Mercy Health PartnersCommunity Mercy Health Partners$5,333,033
Wayne HospitalWayne Hospital Company$5,153,917
Wright State UniversityUniversity System of Ohio$5,070,423
Atrium Medical CenterPremier Health$4,399,580

Top 10 State Parent Company Recipients

Credit: CovidStimulusWatch.org

The state university system was the largest recipient in Ohio with 29 grants for $131,732,909.

Local universities to receive grants:

The Cleveland Clnic was the largest recipient in the state with over $103 million in grants. One Sky Flight LLC, an aviation company based out of Cleveland, received over $84 million.

The Top 10 Individual Stimulus Recipients in Ohio:


Credit: CovidStimulusWatch.org

Congress passed the HEROES Act on May 12. The Senate is currently working on its own version of the bill, which is expected to be focused more on economic stimulus instead of rescue funds for businesses endangered by the COVID-19 outbreak. The bill is expected to have more funding for hospitals as well as state and local governments hit hard by declining revenues during the outbreak.

