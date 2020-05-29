Local hospitals receive tens of millions in COVID-19 stimulus funds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Hospital and Kettering Medical Center were the largest local recipients of COVID-19 stimulus grants, according to data collected by COVID Stimulus Watch.

Miami Valley Hospital was the largest area recipient of stimulus funds with a grant of $18,214,464. Kettering Medical Center was second with $15,778,972.

COVID Stimulus Watch collected the data from organizational filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, databases on the Centers for Disease Control, and a list of Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security Act grant recipients on the Department of Education website.

The website counted 35 Miami Valley companies and organizations that received grants through the Payroll Protection Protection and Payroll Support Program.

Top 10 Area COVID Grant Recipients

Top 10 State Parent Company Recipients

Credit: CovidStimulusWatch.org

The state university system was the largest recipient in Ohio with 29 grants for $131,732,909.

Local universities to receive grants:

The Cleveland Clnic was the largest recipient in the state with over $103 million in grants. One Sky Flight LLC, an aviation company based out of Cleveland, received over $84 million.

The Top 10 Individual Stimulus Recipients in Ohio:



Credit: CovidStimulusWatch.org

Congress passed the HEROES Act on May 12. The Senate is currently working on its own version of the bill, which is expected to be focused more on economic stimulus instead of rescue funds for businesses endangered by the COVID-19 outbreak. The bill is expected to have more funding for hospitals as well as state and local governments hit hard by declining revenues during the outbreak.