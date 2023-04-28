DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An area hospital has been named on a list as one of America’s 100 best hospitals for spine surgery.

Reid Health in Richmond, Ind. has been placed on the list of the best hospitals to conduct the type of surgery. Healthgrades was the organization that conducted research, and placed Reid on to the list for the clinical outcomes of the surgery compared to other hospitals across the country.

Misti Foust-Cofield is the Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Reid Health. She says their healthcare team has always known the team working with spines has been great, and now the work is being recognized by people outside of the hospital.

“We’ve always been aware of the fantastic care given by our spine team, and now others are taking note,” Foust-Cofield said. “They’re committed, passionate, and always going above and beyond for the patients they serve. The team is an absolute blessing, and we are so proud of their great work.”

The organization, Healthgrades, conducted an evaluation of around 4,500 hospitals nationwide and looked specifically at patient complication and mortality rates of the most common conditions and procedures. Reid was identified in the top-performing hospitals for specialty care.

“I’m excited and honored to be part of such an excellent spine program and team,” Dr. Ted Kostiuk, one of the surgeons at Reid said.

From 2019 to 2021, patients who were treated at one of the top 100 hospitals for the spine surgery award have a 41.3 percent lower risk of having a complication, on average, compared to those without the recognition.