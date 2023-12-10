DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mistletoe Magic Holiday Market offers unique finds to complete holiday shopping lists.

Shoppers can head to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 645 Infirmary Road to find a variety of arts and craft vendors. The marketplace is open on Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over 90 local vendors will be set up for the event. Items for sale include clothing, gourmet gift food, antiques, jewelry, art and more.

This is the ninth year the market has been held at the fairgrounds.

Admission into the event is $5. The fairgrounds offer free parking.

Find more information about the event and vendors here.