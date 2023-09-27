** The video above shows prior coverage of Auglaize County **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house in New Bremen will soon be marked as part of the National Register of Historic Places.

According to our partners at the Sidney Daily News, the William Luelleman House is located on North Main Street in New Bremen. The house has been a part of the registry since 1975.

Currently, the William Luelleman House has enough funding to receive a marker, which will indicate its historic status.

In 1837, the house was built. It is believed to be the oldest freestanding structure in New Bremen.