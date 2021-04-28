Local high schools preparing for possibility of Pfizer vaccine being approved for 12-15 age group

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Pfizer vaccine currently has clearance from the FDA to vaccinate the youngest Americans, and they’re waiting to lower the age even further.

Right now, there are plenty of doses of Pfizer vaccines available as the demand for older people dries up. Health experts are hoping the younger age group can now use up these available doses.

“We knew that the day would come when the supply would be here for these students. I think it came quicker than a lot of places were expecting as now some places are having trouble filling slots,” said Dr. Chad Meyers, director of ambulatory pharmacy services at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Meyers says vaccinating children has been a little different

“The biggest thing we have found in the younger population is some anxiety that we didn’t see in the older population. So [we’re] making sure we have staff on hand from the school and Dayton Children’s to talk to these students and walk them through the process and make sure they’re comfortable,” he said.

Pfizer applied in early April to be authorized for us in children as young as 12. Superintendent of Mad River Local Schools says they’ll be prepared to offer vaccines to whoever is eligible once that happens

“We would continue having conversations with Dayton Children’s…and if the opportunity presents itself we’re definitely going to take advantage of that,” said Chad Wyen, superintendent.

Health experts say they expect to know an answer about Pfizer being allowed to lower the age by the summer.