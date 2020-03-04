Local help on the way for Tennessee tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local help is on the way victims in of the recent tornado in Nashville, Tennessee. Now through Friday at 5 p.m., community members can drop off donations to the County Clerk’s office for people affected by the storms.

2 NEWS caught up with volunteers with Montgomery County Clerk of Courts, some who are Nashville natives themselves.

“When something like this happens you realize how fragile life is,” said John McManus, former Nashville resident and Chief Deputy for the Clerk of Courts. “People’s lives get turned upside down in a minute and you never know how much you need help until you’re in a difficult situation.”

McManus is part of County Clerk Mike Foley’s team. The group is now collecting items for victims of the recent tornadoes. Foley said he was motivated to collect donations after all of the help the Miami Valley received after the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“We know the devastation that a tornado can do to a community,” Foley said. “Everyone came together and helped out among the community and we’d like to do the same.”

Over the next few days you can help by dropping off cleaning supplies to one of the following locations:

Downtown Office (451 West Third St., Dayton, OH 45422)

Centerville Office (108 West Spring Valley Road, Centerville, OH 45458)

Clayton Office (8391 North Main St, Dayton, OH 45415)

Huber Heights Office (6108 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424)

Moraine Office (5552 N. Springboro Pike, Moraine, OH 45449)

Volunteers plan to drive the collected items directly to Nashville this coming weekend.