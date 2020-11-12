Washington Twp. gym owner reacts to Gov. DeWine’s warning of another shutdown

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine addressed the state on Wednesday to talk about the “critical stage Ohio is at in battling COVID-19.” He warned that if things don’t get better within the next week, all bars, restaurants, and fitness centers could close again.

“I will do everything in my power to avoid that situation,” said Daniel Meza-Cuadra, the owner of DMC Boxing Academy and Fitness in Washington Township.

On Thursday, Meza-Cuadra was busy putting up new signs to comply with the updated mask order. New additions to the mask mandate include:

Each business is required to post a Face Covering Requirement sign at all public entrances to the store.

All stores are responsible for ensuring that customers and employees are wearing masks.

A new Retail Compliance Unit, comprised of agents led by the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, will inspect to ensure compliance.

Meza-Cuadra said, “We are enforcing the use of masks. I was a little flexible on that but now it’s mandatory. If you don’t have a mask you can’t really work out.”

Public Health officials said if you must go to a gym make sure you’re following state guidelines.

“Try to keep your mask on as much as possible, definitely when you’re moving about the area and limit the time you’re in that gym to as short a period as possible,” Dan Suffoletto, supervisor for Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health.

Despite the crucial stage the state is in, DeWine said ultimately Ohioans will determine if another shutdown is in the near future.

“We’ve got to get back to basics… wearing a mask… maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from each other, and washing our hands frequently,” he said.