Local group aims to fight hunger in the Miami Valley

A local group is hoping to fight hunger in the Miami Valley.

Generation Dayton wants to donate food and help the thousands of people in the Miami Valley who don’t know where their next meal is.

The group will help House of Bread, St. Vincent de Paul, Dayton FoodBank, Daybreak, Homefull, Dayton of Caring 365, Ronald McDonald House and United Rehabilitation Services.

According to a twitter from the Generation Dayton account, volunteers donated over 400 pounds of food to the Dayton FoodBank.

Our members donated 405 lbs of food to Foodbank Dayton today! #getoutgiveback #GenDday— Generation Dayton (@GenDayton) May 4, 2018

