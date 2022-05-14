DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gem City Market is celebrating its first anniversary, and it’s inviting the community to join in on the fun.

Starting at 11 am on Saturday, May 14, this party will include a live DJ, grilling, local vendors and a bounce house as well as live animal demos next to the market building. Gem City Market said there will also be free health screenings provided by Premier Community Health.

At noon, face painting and lawn games will begin along with additional vendors and sales, Gem City Market said.

Finally, at 3 pm, Luv Locez Experiment will be playing live in a pop-up concert by Levitt Connect: Community to close out the night.

The party ends at 4 pm, leaving time for shoppers to take advantage of Gem City Market’s weekend-long sale until they close at 9 pm. To see what’s on sale, visit their website here.