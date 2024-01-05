DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local governments and schools in two Miami Valley counties saved money through the Ohio Market Access Program.

The City of Hamilton and the Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District have been able to save money on interest expenses through the OMAP, administered by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague.

The Ohio Market Access Program is a credit enhancement program that utilizes the state’s excess liquidity and high short-term credit rating to help improve market access and lower borrowing rates for local governments.

The City of Hamilton will save an estimated $132,925 in interest expenses through this deal. This is the second time the city has utilized OMAP, saving an estimated $198,075 previously.

For Yellow Springs, the school district is set to save an estimated $10,451 in interest expenses.

Since its inception in 2014, OMAP has generated over $5.5 million savings for local governments.

“OMAP unlocks the power of Ohio’s Treasury to help communities save big on borrowing costs,” said Sprague. “Through the program, local governments and school districts are leveraging the state’s high short-term credit rating to lower their interest rates as they finance important community improvement projects.”

Any governmental body in good fiscal standing, including cities, villages, schools, counties, townships and special districts issuing short-term debt is eligible to participate.

To learn more about OMAP, click here.