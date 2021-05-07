Local florists working against flower shortage ahead of Mother’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The country is experiencing a nationwide flower shortage just ahead of Mother’s Day and florists in the Miami Valley are adjusting to the demand.

“I think it’s going to be better after Mother’s Day,” said Steve Smith, owner of The Flowerman in Centerville. “Unfortunately because of the pandemic, some of the farms went out of business, but they are going up in their production now.”

Unfortunately that ramp up in production won’t come fast enough to match the Mother’s Day demand, which is competing with events postponed due to the onset of the pandemic.

“Remember, the demand [is] up because so many things were delayed,” Smith explained. “So many weddings especially.”

In order to prevent asking customers to make substitutions for wedding and Mother’s Day flowers, he said he’s recently made multiple trips outside the Miami Valley to pick up flowers directly from farms. Those traveling costs and a decreased supply, he added, are adding to the cost of flowers.



“Costs did go up,” Smith said. “We have left our costs down though, as far as the pricing. We may have to raise it later but we’re so low anyway, that’s why we’re popular.”

He said issues with transportation of highly sought after flowers to florists across the country are impacting the cost and availability as well. He added, while he does believe the flower supply will begin to improve after the holiday, in the meantime he’ll be working to ensure his customers can celebrate the moms in their life this weekend with their preferred choice of flowers.

“Happy Mother’s Day and come on in because I’m going tonight to pick up some more product.”