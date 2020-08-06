Local firefighter offers to disinfect playgrounds for free through his cleaning business

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton area first-responders are doing their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus by sanitizing playground equipment. Firefighter Jared Jones is the owner of Priority One Power Washing in Moraine. He told 2 NEWS now that school is about to start and with many parents worried about their children’s health, he wanted to put his resources to good use.

“This is a way for us to give back. We sanitize these playgrounds, first round for free. It’ll help the kids and help the schools and everything get back on their feet.”

Jones said, his company, which is operated by area firefighters, is committed to its investment in the community, purchasing products and equipment locally. He added, those products are safe and CDC recommended, so families can feel good about allowing their children to use local playgrounds.

“All the chemicals are biodegradable,” Jones explained. Nothing hurts the plants or animals or anything like that, the environment. So what it does is basically sanitizes the equipment so that the kids can go and play in the schools or cities or daycares. [They] don’t have to worry about sanitizing as often.”

Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Moraine, Kristen Gopman, stopped by Wax Park to see the process in action on Thursday morning. She said she’s appreciative of the work Jones has offered to do for the city, and added, proper cleaning practices, combined with the right personal health precautions will reduce the likelihood of children getting sick.

“We ask that if you are ill or have any symptoms of coronavirus that you stay home. And if you do choose, if you’re feeling well and choose to come out to the playgrounds, we ask that you wash your hands before and after the use. And then we also want to stress social distancing. If you do visit the playground and there’s another family maybe around you, please do your best to stay six feet apart.”

Jones added, with the help of his team, he hopes local kids will be able to enjoy typical childhood activities until life returns to normal.

“A lot of kids don’t understand really what’s going on. So when we come and we sanitize this and then it’s already cleaned and dry, they just have a normal day for them. They get to come out, they get to play on the playground just like they would at recess or whatever, and you know, go back into their classroom.”

Priority One is offering playground cleaning to local schools, daycares, and cities, which will be free to them the first time around. To find out how to schedule a cleaning, visit the company’s website or call 937-802-8166.