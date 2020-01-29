Local family returns from China because of coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local family living in China since November is temporarily back home in the Miami Valley because of the coronavirus.

Former 2 NEWS anchor, Holly Allen, her husband and two daughters, said with the death toll rising they made a quick decision to come back.

Allen and her family have been living in Suzhou the past three months, and they planned to stay there until this Fall.

Suzhou is about 700 miles away from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus, but Allen said it was still an eerie sight.

Allen said they had just gotten back from a vacation in Thailand last Saturday, and that she and her daughters went immediately home and didn’t leave again.

“My husband went out a couple times for supplies, he said he hardly saw a soul,” said Allen. “Everyone was wearing masks, it’s not unusual to see people wearing masks in China because the air quality, but it was unusual to see absolutely everyone wearing a mask.”

Allen said they’re still in contact with some Chinese counterparts and heard there are currently 17 cities completely closed off.

She said they were uncertain about how bad things were going to get but they wanted to make sure they were out in time before everything shut down.

She said Suzhou has a population of 10 million people, and thinking about shutting down a city of that size is what prompted them to come back to Dayton.

“We saw them digging up roads to keep people coming in and out and we didn’t know if that would happen in Suzhou,” said Allen. “This morning we heard that in Suzhou they’re now starting to shut down the rail lines and buses.”

On the drive to the Shanghai airport, Allen said there were multiple health checks along the way.

“We were stopped at one of the health check points, and we saw health professionals that were in full protective gear with the masks and suits, and they were stopping every car,” said Allen. “They stopped us, opened the doors and took our temperatures before they allowed anyone to go on.”

But she said when they made it to America around midnight on Tuesday, they were only treating flights from Wuhan differently at this point.

“We landed in Seattle and customs asked us if we’d been to Wuhan, which we had not,” said Allen. “They asked us if we felt sick or had any symptoms and we didn’t, and they said okay, you’re fine to go.”

During their time here on American soil, Allen said they are self-quarantining.

She said they have no symptoms or any indication they have coronavirus, but are taking every precaution to keep themselves and everyone else safe.

They do plan to go back to China when things settle down.