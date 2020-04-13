Local EMS crews travel to New York City to assist with COVID-19 response

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WDTN) – As medical workers continue to help patients recover from COVID-19 in the Miami Valley, some EMTs have traveled to New York City to join the fight in the epicenter of the pandemic.

Eight workers from Spirit Medical Transport arrived in the New York City area Friday with four ambulances, according to Brian Hathaway, president and CEO.

“I got to watch my daughter open her Easter basket this morning and gift her her Easter basket via FaceTime,” said Brian Brown, an EMT of 17 years who serves as operations manager for Spirit Medical Transport.

It was a far from typical Easter Sunday for Brown, who works out of Greenville. He spoke with 2 NEWS from his ambulance in New York City.

Emergency rooms there remain packed, Brown said.

“People are waiting one, two, three hours sometimes with their patients on board the ambulance,” he said. “It’s crazy.”

Health care workers, other first responders and patients have shown their appreciation for the team, Hathaway said.

“Their experience so far there is that they’ve been treated like kings and queens,” Hathaway said.

Spirit Medical has transported several COVID-19 patients in the Miami Valley, Hathaway said.

“It’s a great thing for them to go and get that experience that ultimately helps us better prepare back here should something unforeseen happen,” he said.

The team is expected to stay in New York for at least two to three weeks, working 12 to 15 hour days, Brown said.

Brown told 2 NEWS with what he has seen so far, he wants people to take the virus seriously.

“You see the volume of people that are just waiting to be treated,” Brown said. “They’re sick and they have no idea what’s wrong with them, and they’re worried.”

The Spirit Medical crews were asked to bring 72 hours worth of protective gear, Hathaway said.

They have been supplied with more equipment since they arrived, Brown said.