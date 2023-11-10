DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Shaw Elementary School held a Veterans parade on Friday, Nov. 10 ahead of Veterans Day tomorrow.

Students lined the halls waving flags and holding signs honoring these parents. The principal says the school has dozens of families with parents who are military members.

This is just one way Shaw Elementary School celebrates military members.

When one of their school’s own, a Veteran and single mother, underwent brain surgery, they stepped in to help. According to the mother, the community provided just what she needed.

“I didn’t ever have to worry about dinner,” said Cherise Hood. She says moms from her daughters’ school brought her casseroles, gift cards, and helped put warm meals on the table.

The gift cards, meals, cards and “overwhelming support” the family received helped Hood make it through her personal health battle.

Hood relocated to Wright Patterson Air Force Base from Guam with her two young daughters. They’re a part of the more than 160 students with military members as parents.

“And we know that it’s not always easy. And sometimes one parent is deployed or both, and we’re to help and support in any way we can,” said Susan Peveler, principal at Shaw Elementary School.

Hood is a United States Air Force Veteran who was retired due to her brain condition after serving for nine years. Today, she enjoys life with her daughters, has started driving again, and has since healed from her surgery.