DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Belle Haven Elementary Unified Chorus and Orff Ensemble will perform at the Ohio Statehouse Holiday Choir Concert.

The concert takes place Dec. 15 at the Ohio Statehouse, located at 1 Capitol Square, Columbus.

The Belle Haven Unified Chorus and the Orff Ensemble were established in 2019 by Steven Reeves, the director and music teacher at Belle Haven Elementary. The chorus primarily performs at school assemblies, concerts and community events.

“Performing at the Statehouse is a true honor,” said Reeves. “I am very proud of the students and all of the hard work they put in to get us to this point.”

Belle Haven is the only elementary school selected to perform in this year’s holiday concert.