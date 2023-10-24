DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

A proposed federal budget for the Victims of Crime Act Fund (VOCA) estimates that facilities across the country that help victims of crime could face a 40 to 45 percent cut. The YWCA and Artemis Domestic Violence Center are local organizations that help victims of domestic violence.

The groups say community partnerships will be key to maintaining services of their families if their budgets are cut. They are hosting an event during October and November to remind the community that their support matters.

“We know in maternal and child health, black women and babies die at a rate 3 to 4 times higher than their white counterparts,” said Lea Kelty, community engagement projects manager, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County. “So, Queens Village is an initiative that Public Health has undertaken to kind of address those disparities.”

Queen’s Village Dayton is an organization managed through Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County. Their mission is to amplify Black women’s voices through community projects.

For October, they have partnered with the YWCA to collect baby products, like baby detergent, kids socks, underwear and diapers. In November, the organization is collecting haircare products specifically for Black women who usually cannot find specific products for textured hair at domestic violence centers.

“Since we’re focused on amplifying the voices of black women and supporting black women,” said Kelty. “We chose the YWCA because often times black women are overlooked in the domestic violence process.”

YWCA Dayton CEO Terra Williams says that partners like Queen’s Village help move forward the goals of both organizations.

“Eliminating racism and disparities,” said Williams. “So part of that is also making sure that our clients have the proper products that they need in order to take care of themselves.”

As it is still unclear if the final federal budget will reflect a cut, local groups are determined to support victims of domestic violence in the Dayton area.

“Queen’s Village of Dayton will always be here,” said Kelty. “And any need that the YWCA, YWCA has. We are in great partnership with them and we’re more than willing to stand up and help them any way we can.”

The YWCA says that over the next 90 days, they will have their strategic planning sessions to ensure communities they serve will not go without what they need if federal funding is decreased.

To donate to the October or November campaigns, drop items off at the locations below:

Reibold Building 117 S Main Street, Dayton



Sunrise Center 1320 E 5th Street, Dayton



Sinclair Community College Sociology, Geography and Social Work (SGS) Department Building 12, Floor 3, 12-351



Greater Allen AME Church 1620 W 5th Street, Dayton



Mt. Moriah 301 Mia Avenue, Dayton



Wright State University Public Health Department 2555 University Blvd, Fairborn



Tabernacle Baptist Church 380 South Broadway Street, Dayton

