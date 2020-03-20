Local doctors’ offices scrambling for personal protective equipment

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Personal protective equipment is dwindling as cases of the coronavirus rise.

Hospitals aren’t the only ones feeling the strain with supplies also scarce at local doctors’ offices.

“At the beginning of last week we literally had no masks or no protective equipment left in our office,” says Dr. David Roer of Pediatric Associates of Dayton on Far Hills Avenue in Centerville.

Dr. Roer says they have only one protective face mask shield for each of their three offices.

“We’re at the front lines, seeing the patients in the offices–pediatricians, family docs, internists—that are evaluating before they even go to the hospital,” says Dr. Roer.

Without gloves, masks, gowns, and protective face shields, the risk for his staff is even higher.

“Really what we’re trying to do more than anything is keep those patients out of the office,” says Dr. Roer.

With personal protective equipment in short supply, Dr. Roer reached out to the state for help. He says three days later they got back to him with three pages of forms to fill out to send back to the state to see if they were even eligible to get equipment. With hardly any progress with the state, a local dentist came through and donated protective wear.

“He graciously brought over five boxes of masks,” says Dr. Roer.

His current supply is limited with only 100 masks at one office expected to last less than a couple weeks. Until they can get more supplies, they’re working to conserve.

“We’re going to hope that these supplies come in and people donate and we got some friends out there who can get some of these products for us.”

Dr. Roer says he’s seen about a 50% drop in appointments and patient visits, with most people staying home and calling the office for a screening, which he’s encouraging people to do.