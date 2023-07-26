DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local doctors have witnessed an increase in cardiac episodes in student athletes since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the son of Lebron James, Bronny James, collapsed during a University of Southern California basketball practice, and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors are wanting to remind people how important Automated External Defibrillators (AED) are after starting the process of CPR.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer for Premier Health, says that early CPR can save a collapsed person from potential disability that could result from the length of the cardiac episode.

Dr. Brian Schwartz, intervention cardiologist at Kettering Health, says chest compressions should be used to by time while someone calls 9-1-1, and the nearest A.E.D. is located.

If you happen to encounter someone experiencing a heart attack, check their pulse. A weak pulse is a sign that the heart is not pumping blood effectively. A strong pulse is an indicator that the person is not having a heart attack.

Starting chest compressions, also known as CPR, should be the next step. You should turn on the A.E.D., so that it can determine if that person does in fact need to be administered an electrical shock. The machines come with diagrams that show you where to place the paddles.