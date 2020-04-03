Local distillery making hand sanitizer gets boost from winery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton distillery is shifting production to help during the pandemic and a Miami Valley winery is stepping in to help.

Belle of Dayton is working on their second batch of hand sanitizer to help during the coronavirus pandemic, but this time, from 1,000 gallons of donated wine from the Winery at Versailles.

“It’s just so cool because a lot of people don’t know the process of making high proof alcohol and for him to donate his wine for the cause is awesome,” said Mike LaSelle, one of Belle of Dayton’s owners.

Belle of Dayton, the distillery in the Oregon District, is owned by the three LaSelle brothers and normally makes Dayton Vodka and Dayton Gin. But since their business got impacted by the closures, they say this is their way to help the local community.

“We are a small batch craft distillery so in terms of overall quantity, we’re trying to get as much as we can,” said Mike LaSelle.

They said they’ve added a step of mixing in hydrogen peroxide and glycerin to the distilled spirit to make hand sanitizer.

“We’re taking the wine, heating it up and as it heats up, alcohol vaporizes at a much lower temperature than water, and it condenses and the red wine makes the spirit used for hand sanitizer,” said Murphy LaSelle.

But the hand sanitizer is not going to be for sale to the general public. They are donating all they make to first responders, city employees, and others on the front lines of the pandemic.

Murphy LaSelle said the last batch went quickly and this one will too.

“We’re going to have this batch available probably next week,” said Murphy LaSelle. “I’m getting fire departments that desperately need it and a lot of the essential businesses, in order for them to continue paying their employees and operate, those are the people that are contacting us right now.”

“It’s for the guys that don’t have running water and soap in their trucks that are going around with the City of Dayton, with fire departments, police departments,” added Mike.

Not only is this batch a multi-business endeavor, but it’s a multi-generational affair.

Colin LaSelle is helping his family at the distillery and said it’s a cool way to help out and spend what would be his spring break.

“I’m doing basically everything, because I’m not making it but I do the pouring, the caps, and the labeling,” said Colin.

They said their concoction is up to FDA and World Health Organization standards.