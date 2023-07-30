DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local small business owner celebrated the grand re-opening of her store in Dayton.

A grand re-opening celebration of New Attitude Boutique was held on Saturday, after the soft opening of the business in December. New Attitude Boutique sells items women’s clothing of all sizes.

After 43 years of business, Store Owner Phetheria Woodson-Zackary hosted friends, family and even Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“All these years, we had to have the backing of people that will come and dress, look good, feel good,” Woodson-Zackary said. “So I try to really give everyone not just you come into my store, but I try to give them an experience when you walk in.”

The boutique persevered through the pandemic for this opening.

If you would like to support the small local business, you can visit the store, located at 5312 N. Main St. in Dayton.