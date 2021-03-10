Local credit union donates 550 carbon monoxide detectors to fire departments

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Firefighters and Company Federal Credit Union is donating carbon monoxide detectors to local fire departments for the sixth year in a row.

According to a release, a total of 550 detectors will be given. The detectors will be donated to departments in Montgomery, Miami and Greene counties.

“When we started this initiative, we had hopes that it would grow every year and we could serve the community in this way,” said Shannon O’Neill, marketing manager for the credit union. “Now we have fire departments reach out to us who look forward to the donation.”

Over 2,600 detectors have been donated since 2016.