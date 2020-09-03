Local Congressmen tour Dayton Arcade and downtown businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner and Congressman Brad Wenstrup spent part of their Thursday visiting downtown Dayton businesses and hospitals.

“What’s important is Brad’s work in Congress is to work on the types of funding mechanisms that are used to revitalize downtown Dayton,” explained Turner.

One of the locations they toured included the Dayton Arcade, one of the biggest and most anticipated projects in downtown Dayton.

“It just reflects the state of the market and the optimism that we and others have in Dayton’s future to see this kind of money coming in to the Dayton Arcade,” said Ford Weber, Director of Economic Development with the city.

Weber says that the project is still on schedule to be completed by the end of the year despite the COVID crisis which has created months of shut down and changes nationwide.

Turner shared that he was impressed with the progress of the Dayton Arcade.

“The meticulous nature with which its being restored will bring back its beauty and hopefully it will be a gathering place for people in Dayton,” he said.