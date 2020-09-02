Local company donates materials for plexiglass dividers for Arcanum-Butler Schools

ARCANUM, Ohio (WDTN) — A local plastics manufacturing company donated materials for plexiglass dividers for Arcanum-Butler Local Schools.

Partitions are now part of kindergarten and first grade classrooms.

“There’s a lot of excitement but there’s also anxiety. We want our families to understand that we’ve been prepared. We’ve been working on this all summer,” says Superintendent John Stephens.

The district initially had trouble finding material to make the dividers.

“When we did find it, it was very expensive, couldn’t get here in time,” says Elementary Principal Joni Pechie. “Had a friend in the community that I knew worked at Spartech Plastics and reached out to Donnie Baker.”

Spartech stepped up, donating with more than 2,500 pounds of material to make the plexiglass partitions.

“Donnie worked his magic and we were fortunate to get an abundance of plexiglass. And then we have Craig Ross, a member of our community that helped us make the partitions for the classrooms,” states Pechie.

The dividers are especially important this year with more than 90% of students going back in person.

“To get them back into the classrooms and to be able to do it safely, I take great pride in that,” says Robert Benton, the Plant Manager at Spartech in Greenville. “I couldn’t see a better way to donate to help protect the faculty, the students, and get back to some normalcy in our lives.”

“I’m just excited to hear the giggles and see the smiles. We just have been missing all of the little voice in the building,” says Pechie.

The Arcanum-Butler Local School District goes back to school Tuesday, September 8.