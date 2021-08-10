Local companies look to fill vacancies at Airport Job Fair amid national worker shortage

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County’s Workforce Development Department is teaming up with Dayton International Airport to connect people to jobs, in and around the airport.

With resumes in hand, a crowd made their way into the airport Tuesday afternoon to find a job.

“I’m looking for a different direction somewhere that will benefit me and my family,” said Randall Comstock.

Comstock has been in healthcare for 25 years. After an exhausting pandemic year, he said he’s looking to make a switch.

“It was kind of upsetting. We lost some of our patients along the way, but it really was educational for me. I learned a lot from it, and I’m hoping that with my change of career I’ll learn a lot more.”

David Harewood was there to support friends who couldn’t make it. “A handful of my friends didn’t even have the accessibility to drive here, or didn’t even know this was happening today,” he said.

A number of employers were looking to fill positions at the fair including:

Air Wisconsin

PSA Airlines

Chewy

Crocs

United Airlines

FAA

Delta Airlines

Frito Lay

P&G

HMS Host

Carter Logistics

Energizer

A large number of vacancies is causing serious headaches for employers across the Miami Valley.

“We still have a lot of job openings. We have a lot of employers who are falling behind on getting their products out of the door,” said Doug Barry, the president of Barry Staff.

Barry Staff is working to fill a number of entry-level positions. Like employers at the fair, Barry said the recruiting process hasn’t been easy.

“Before the pandemic, we would see roughly between 135-150 people per week. Up until 3 weeks ago we were seeing 20-30 people, and now we see 35-40 every week,” he said.