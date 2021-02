DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local communities are hosting blood drives Monday.

According to the organizations, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can stop by the Parkview United Methodist Church in Miamisburg and the YMCA in West Carrolton.

If you want to donate, you are asked to register ahead of time.

To register to donate blood, visit www.donortime.com.