DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Families have the opportunity to celebrate the New Year at a different time of day this weekend.

Taking place in local communities, kids and their families can ring in the New Year at noon instead of midnight. “Noon Year’s Eve” events are taking place in Centerville and West Carrollton for kids of all ages.

In West Carrollton, Noon Year’s Eve will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30. The event takes place in the Civic Center lobby, located at 300 E. Central Ave.

The event will include DIY party poppers, kid-style champagne, snacks and a balloon drop at noon. Preregistration is required.

In Centerville, there’s fun activities for the whole family, taking place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.

The festivities are located at the Centerville branch of the Washington-Centerville Public Library, located at 111 W Spring Valley Pike. No registration required.