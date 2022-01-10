DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local colleges are returning for their spring semesters on Monday.

The University of Dayton is welcoming students back for in-person learning on Jan. 10.

According to a statement from the university, masks are required indoors and they are encouraging students to get fully vaccinated and boosted. The university reported 79 percent of students and employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 at this time.

More information on UD’s COVID policies can be found here.

Wright State University is also welcoming students back on Monday for in-person learning.

In an email sent out from the university, Wright State reminded students of the best practices to combat COVID. They recommended students get vaccinated and boosted and to also stay home if they don’t feel well. There is also a face mask policy in place for indoor areas on campus.

For more information on Wright State’s COVID, click here.

Wittenberg University will welcome students back virtually on Monday.

From Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, Wittenberg will begin its spring semester remotely due to the increasing cases of COVID. The university said in an update all members of the community will be tested beginning with employees on Jan. 11. Residential students will remain off-campus for the first week and then be tested on arrival between Jan. 14 and Jan. 16.

An indoor mask policy still remains in place on campus, excluding residential buildings.

Wittenberg also urged students to get vaccinated and boosted.

Information about Wittenberg’s COVID policies can be found here.