DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two local colleges will host open house events for prospective students this weekend.

Sinclair Community College and Wright State University are hosting open house events this Saturday, Oct. 21. The events allow students to explore the various educational options available at each institution and tour the respective campuses.

Sinclair Community College

Sinclair’s Fall Visit Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at their Dayton Campus. The event will be held in the Conference Center of Building 12, 444 West Third St., Dayton.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Sinclair’s over 300 degree and certificate programs, learn how to enroll, and discover financial aid opportunities available.

“Fall Visit Day is an ideal opportunity for individuals and families to discover the wealth of services and educational programs Sinclair Community College has to offer,” said Dr. Korrin Ziswiler, Director of Admissions and Marketing. “Whether individuals are interested in pursuing a degree, honing their skills, or embarking on a new career path, Sinclair Community College has something to offer for everyone.”

Learn more and register for the event here.

Wright State University

Prospective students can register to join Wright State’s Raider Open House at 9, 10 or 11 a.m. on Saturday. The event will be held in WSU’s Dayton Campus Student Union, located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn.

The Raider Open House is open to anyone interested in pursuing a four-year degree. Future students can discover WSU’s 140 academic programs, tour the campus and learn more about the Wright Tuition Guarantee Program.

A Campus Resource Fair, happening all morning, will allow prospective students to chat with faculty, staff and students about housing, student organizations, campus life and more.

To learn more about the event and register, click here.