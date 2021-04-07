Local colleges announce vaccine clinic dates for students

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several local colleges have announced upcoming vaccination clinic dates for students.

Gov. DeWine announced Thursday that various college campuses can expect one-shot clinics where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed. He said that he thinks more students will be inclined to get vaccinated if the doses are available on campus.

The following are vaccine clinic dates and times for college students:

University of Dayton

The university said the vaccine will be distributed Sunday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at UD Arena in partnership with Premier Health and Miami Valley Hospital.

UD students can sign up for the clinic by clicking here.

Miami University

Vaccination clinics for students will be on April 10, 11, 15 and 16. The university has received 3,500 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the State of Ohio that are designated for students. Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine; the second dose will be offered May 1, 2, 6 and 8.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

Wittenberg University

Wittenberg will run an on-campus vaccination clinic for students on Thursday, April 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the University’s Health, Wellness, & Athletics (HWA).

Clark State Community College

The college will hold a vaccination clinic on April 15 at the Springfield campus

Central State

Vaccination clinics will be on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9 from noon to 4 p.m. in Beacon Gym on campus.

Cedarville University said it will not be offering a vaccine clinic. Students have been coming into the pharmacy to get vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.