Kettering clinic asking patients at risk of coronavirus to reschedule appointments

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A local doctor’s office is taking extra precautions to keep its patients and staff safe and healthy.

They’re asking anyone who might have come into contact with COVID-19 to reschedule any appointments.

This week, patients of Dayton Skin Care Specialists likely got this message, “Please reschedule your appointment if you’ve traveled to high risk countries and are experiencing a fever or cough.”

“Not only to protect them so that they seek care and are aware of their symptoms, but to also protect our existing patients and staff here at the clinic,” said Dr. Nichelle Arnold, a board certified dermatologist at Dayton Skin Care Specialists.

Dr. Arnold said they’re taking extra sanitary precautions, but they’re not equipped to handle a respiratory illness such as COVID-19. She said the message is an extra step of prevention because they know that COVID-19 is particularly harmful to the elderly which make up a large percentage of their patients.

“We sanitize all of our rooms after each patient with anti viral sanitizing wipes,” said Arnold. “We have hand sanitizer available throughout the office, all of the physicians wash their hands before and after every patient interaction, and then we also are spraying all of the door handles and bathrooms.”

She said they are up to all codes that the Centers for Disease Control recommend, and are in constant communication with the Ohio Department of Health.

“Through our different agencies, we get daily updates so we are checking emails, checking alerts on a daily basis just to make sure we are up to date and have the most current information,” said Arnold.

Arnold said if they do have a patient with those concerns, they are asking them to wait 14 days like the CDC recommends before rescheduling.