TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — In a post on social media, event organizers of the Troy Strawberry Festival are warning residents and festival goers of a fake application circulating online.

In the post, it said that 2024 festival applications have not been posted online, but they will soon be made available only on the official event website.

Event organizers also stated that no money will be collected by the organization in advance of vendors being notified and an invoice sent.

They had this to say in their social media post:

It has been brought to our attention that there are scammers pretending to work with the festival sharing links to applications and asking for credit card information.

The post also warned against communication with generic email addresses and said that questions should be directed to the email address manager@gostrawberries.com.

Any 2024 Troy Strawberry Festival applications circulating on the website at this time are fraudulent. Do not fill them out and do not provide any payment information.