Montgomery County citizens react to mandatory mask order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County is one of 12 counties requiring face masks because of the coronavirus spread. The order went into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday for Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, and Trumbull counties. It went into effect Friday for Clermont, Fairfield, Lorain, Pickaway, Summit, and Wood counties.

Days after the mandatory masks requirement went into effect, the issue is still creating controversy.

“I do think it’s safe but I just don’t know how effective it is as far as all of the science behind it. And I feel like if people are going to continuously touch their masks and put it on and off it’s not really sanitary,” said Sam Smith.

“I think that the mask policy is safer for the community but also it can be a little bit over-dramatic when everybody is wearing them, like, you don’t have to wear them in your car or when you’re at home,” said Avery Austin.

Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health officials have reported a number of complaints.

“We have been getting calls about some masks complaints. We’re asking people who are visiting businesses to respect the business and wear your mask when you go into the business,” said Dan Suffoletto, spokesperson for Public Health.

Officials said the mandate is not only in place to protect customers but workers as well.

“You may think it’s no big deal, I’m just going to run in for 30 seconds or a minute, get my goods and go out, but the worker is there the whole day exposed to hundreds if not thousands of people,” said Suffoletto.

If you’re a member of the public and you’re going into a business where people aren’t wearing masks properly he said the best thing to do is to not go to that business. Local shoppers said compliance is a hit or miss depending on the service.

“In shopping centers and restaurants, a lot of people aren’t wearing masks,” Austin said.

“As far as, like, grocery stores, not many people do and I don’t feel like they should have to. It’s a big enough store where you’re far enough distance,” said Smith.