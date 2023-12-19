DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local cities and organizations were celebrated for their environmental achievements this year at today’s Bring Your Green Luncheon.

The event took place at Sinclair College from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 19. County Commissioners highlighted the progress made in 2023 by cities, organizations and residents.

A combined effort of businesses, organizations and individuals, the Bring Your Green initiative focuses on sustainability and environmental impact through education, technology/tracking tools, challenges, and certifications.

The following cities and agencies were recognized at this year’s ceremony:

The city of Dayton will be honored for achieving the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certification

The city of Kettering will be recognized for establishing a Sustainability Commission

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) will receive commendation for its leadership in initiating the area’s first-ever Regional Climate Action Planning

Five Rivers MetroParks will be honored for its outstanding environmental commitment to becoming a carbon-negative agency

Winners of the 2023 Bring Your Green Challenge winners were also announced. These individuals, teams and organizations earned the most points by tracking their sustainability efforts on the Bring Your Green Challenge online platform.